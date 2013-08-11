6 Floral Babydoll Dresses You Need This Fall (For Less Than $70)

In case you haven’t heard, grunge is back for fall. Yes, the fashion side of the iconic ’90s movement spurred by Seattle rockers, brooders, and slackers made waves on both spring and fall 2013 runways with designers such as Phillip Lim, Hedi Slimane for Saint Laurent, and Riccardo Tisci for Givenchy putting their own spin on grungy staples.

One piece is particular that’s poised to be a major trend for fall: The floral babydoll dress. Since there’s a good chance you might still have one (or three) hanging around your closet, you might not be that invested in picking up a new one, though the styles being shown on our favorite shopping sites are seriously cute, and most are within sane shoppers’ budgets (no offense, Saint Laurent and your $68,000 babydoll dress).

In the ’90s—and, it seems, on current runways and in lookbooks—the empire-waisted ditzy floral dresses were most often worn with a pair of Doc Martens boots and a flannel tied around your waist. Not so into the head-to-look? Pair your babydoll dress with a sleek leather moto jacket and a pair of polished ankle booties for a sleeker take on the trend.

Above, we’ve compiled 6 floral babydoll dress to shop for fall—and they’re all under $70! Angela Chase, Donna Marten, and Courtney Love would be so proud!