Flirting Tips For Those Socially Awkward Moments

Im not a timid person Ive even been called an extrovert on occasion. And I have no problem conversing with people Ive just met that is unless they’re an attractive member of the opposite sex. Its not like I run away or drool on sight, but I have noticed that there can be babbling and bluntness, among other awkward tendencies. Through this observation, I have come to the conclusion that as outgoing and friendly as I am, I lack one major skill: the ability to flirt.

Somehow, Ive become a social non-flirter. Sure, I read Cosmopolitan and Cosmogirl as a kid. With Cosmo telling me how to please and get a man, and with Cosmogirl simultaneously telling me how to be independent, how could I not be confused? So whats a girl lost in a sea of awkward flirt tips to do? Here are a few things Ive learned while trying to meet men over the years.

1) To start, they (whoever they are) always say that youre more likely meet someone when youre not looking. While thats bound to elicit an oh…great, its true in the sense that if you go out with friends, the nights that youre genuinely oblivious to men, somehow ends up being the night a cute guy, or even a creepy one, asks for your number. Men of all kinds are attracted to someone who looks like theyre having a good time versus someone purely on the hunt. Wherever you are, make it a point to become less goal oriented and just try and have a good time, whether that means dancing with your friends, watching a band you love or singing your heart out at karaoke. Whatever it is, get into it!

2) My mom once offered another option: get uglier friends. She was joking (I hope), but there is definitely something to be said for who you hang out with, in regards to who youll attract. If you surround yourself with positive, friendly people, youll attract just that. I know it sounds hokey, but it goes with non goal-oriented fun. Over time, I realized that I only look for men when I start to get bored. If your core group is a lively one, who knows who youll meet.

3) When it comes to one-on-on interaction with the opposite sex, a friend once told me what shouldve been obvious: Flirting is just a way of making someone feel special. She said that she inadvertently flirted because she was the kind of person to give people her full attention. If put in this context, some of the more awkward flirting tips become less scary apparently, flirting is just attentive niceness. Easy enough, right?

4) As a non-flirter, the best tip I can offer when meeting someone you find attractive is to be yourself. Its harder than it seems, but its worth a try. I once met a boy I found utterly adorable. He has a girlfriend, my friend said, so that sexual wall instantly went up. We totally clicked. Yay new friend, I thought, only to find out that he was actually single. After some embarrassing giddiness, I tried my best to keep the babbling at bay and stay the calm, cool, and collected self Id been two seconds earlier. There was some kissing involved, and while we ultimately became friends, I like to think the kissing was a result of just being myself no flirt tricks up my sleeve.