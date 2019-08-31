Sex Positions Intended for Only the Most Flexible Among Us

Scroll To See More Images

I’m not a particularly flexible person. But that hasn’t kept me from perusing some of the most flexible sex positions (read: the sex positions requiring the most flexibility) in the zeitgeist. It’s a mesmerizing exercise—albeit a somewhat masochistic one, considering I can’t even touch my own toes.

There’s something weirdly captivating about sex positions that require immense amounts of flexibility. Likely because there’s something captivating about extreme flexibility in general—but that’s not entirely it. Because I find myself, at times, more amazed by the idea of some of these sex positions than I am by some of the gymnastics routines I’ve born witness to. (That’s not the case for all gymnastics routines, of course—I’ve been brought to tears by what Team USA has done at the Olympic Games on more than one occasion.)

I think the fascination lies within the unceremoniousness of flexible sex positions—there’s something so casual about it. All things considered, sex is a somewhat mundane activity; the thought of doing an arabesque so deep you’re practically doing a split mid-coitus is so astounding it’s almost amusing. What kind of person trades classic cowgirl for a sideways version that involves a full-on split? (And what kind of person does a full-on backbend just to give their partner a blowjob?)

My tone isn’t judgmental—far from it. It’s simply extremely curious. These flexible sex positions are so far outside my norm they’re almost unfathomable to me; I’d love to be able to kick my leg so high I could drape it over my partner’s shoulder and ask him to penetrate me while both of us are merely standing face-to-face.

There’s something kind of incredible about being able to turn any low-key lovemaking sesh into an absolute show, via something that’s so practiced (or so innate) it’s easy. Flexible sex positions practically demand an audience—funny, since they’ll almost always only have an audience of one.

1. The Butterfly

If you love the classic butterfly stretch—and if your partner is strong enough to hold you suspended in mid-air—the Butterfly might be right up your alley. Simply drape one arm over your partner’s shoulders for support, and have them lift both your thighs up until your legs are off the ground. If comfortable, press your knees back to elongate the straddle line (this likely won’t change the experience, but it will make the whole thing look more impressive). Bonus points if you can go full-split on this one.

2. Libra

Cowgirl is a tried-and-true favorite for a reason—it’s delightful. Make it even more delightful by turning sideways and sliding into a split.

3. The Gorge

All you really need to be able to do for this one is straighten your legs—a feat most of us (even I!) can manage. Of course, the position becomes increasingly impressive the closer you can get your legs to your face. But focus on the basics: Put those legs together, straighten them and lift ’em up, baby.

4. The Ballerina

Arabesques this deep are impressive no matter the circumstances. But they’re especially impressive during sex. Invite your partner to have sex with you against the wall and surprise them with an arabesque. Or simply show off your arabesque skills and invite your partner to join the party. (Though penetration is illustrated here, I suspect this position would be marvelous for oral, too.)

5. The Captain

Fans of deep penetration who also appreciate a little clitoral action will surely enjoy the Captain, a position that really only requires you to lie down and put your legs in the air in a V-shape. This is likely manageable for most (though again, bonus points for super-straight legs—and a super-wide straddle).

6. The Golden Gate Blowjob

A position so involved it’s almost laughable for me to consider, the Golden Gate Blowjob is a great choice for anyone who loves backbends so much they can basically contort their body into a U-shape. Start on your knees (classic), but instead of having your partner stand in front of you, ask them to lie down underneath you. Then, bend under you can reach their genitals. What’s nice? Your partner also has clear access to your genitals from this position, so it’s basically just an inverted form of 69.

7. The Amphibian

If you have core strength, arm strength and all kinds of flexibility, blow your partner’s mind (while blowing your partner) with the Amphibian. Another complex take on 69, the Amphibian calls for your partner to sit on the ground, while you straddle them in a handstand. They get access to your genitals—you get access to theirs. This will undoubtedly be the most memorable oral sex your partner has ever experienced—unless you’ve already treated them to the Golden Gate Blowjob.

8. Victory

Lean against the wall, kick one leg up Rockettes-style, and invite your partner to go to town. As always, bonus points if you can keep both legs straight and fully straddled. But you and your partner might have to experiment with bent knees, depending on your relative heights.

9. Trunk

The trunk requires some basic flexibility from you—and some serious strength from your partner. Have your partner do a shoulder-stand, leaning against the wall. Then back into their penis or strap-on—making sure to touch your toes in the process. (Your partner might be the main event with this one, but you get to put on a little bit of a show, too.)

10. The Backbend

Maybe your flexibility isn’t in your hamstrings—it’s in your quads. If so, you might find the Backbend to your liking. Get on your knees, and lean backward—then keep leaning backward until your back hits the floor. Have your partner penetrate you (or perform oral sex) for as long as you’re comfortable.

11. The Fold

Lie on the ground. Then, lift your butt into the air until your back is fully off the ground—and somewhat diagonal. Flip your feet behind you into a backward fold, and feel free to support yourself with your arms and hands. Invite your partner to penetrate you from above, by (lightly!) sitting on top of you. Play around with who’s in control, and alter your position as necessary.

12. The Pinned Oyster

The Pinned Oyster may not look as wild as some, but try pulling your legs to your chest (while keeping them straight), and you’ll see how absolutely bonkers this is. What’s nice? This position doesn’t require straight legs, so even if you can get your thighs to your chest you can probably swing it. Also nice? This position paves the way for seriously deep penetration.

13. Sagittarius

Lift one leg up as high as it will go, and invite your partner to penetrate you from behind. Having your leg up is, of course, unnecessary to this kind of penetration (you could definitely swing it from a two-feet-on-the-ground squat), but again, flexibility isn’t really necessary to getting the job done in general—it’s just a delightful cherry on top of an already-delicious dessert. So kick that leg up as high and straight as you can, and hold it for as long as possible! You! Are! A! Queen! Plus, the split will give you and your partner tons of unadulterated access to your clitoris.