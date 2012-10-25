StyleCaster
Want: This Cute And Flattering Wine-Toned Dress (That’s Under $60!)

What: This red wine-colored, fit ‘n’ flare dress that’s appropriate enough for the office and cute enough for a dinner date.
Why: Not only is burgundy the must-have color of the season, this dress shape is totally flattering — it accentuates your waist and camouflages troublesome areas.
How: If you’re wearing this to work, throw on some thick black tights, a cute cashmere cardigan, and a pair of penny loafers. If you’re dressing to impress, add some Mary Jane heels and a killer cape to make an unforgettably stylish impact.

Merlot Melange Dress, $59.99; at ModCloth

