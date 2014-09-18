16 Ways To Rock Flash Tattoos (the Temporary Ink Everyone’s Wearing)

By now, if you haven’t seen someone decked out in Flash Tattoos then you may or may not be living under a rock. It seems everyone from our favorite fashion It-girls to top celebrities like Beyoncé and Katie Holmes have been adorning their bods with these amazing new (temporary!) skin accessories.

Yes, flash tattoos are somewhat similar to regular temporary ink, but they’re super-metallic, and can last up to a week depending how well you take care of them.

The shop currently has 11 collections (each comes with 3-4 sheets of various metallic designs), and some are made to resemble bracelets and necklaces, while others are just seriously cool, slightly boho shapes and designs like eagles, arrows, palm trees, and more.

Basically, if you’re into the look of tattoos but don’t exactly want to make a lifelong commitment, these are for you.

Click through the slideshow to see some of the creative ways that you can wear your Flash Tattoos.