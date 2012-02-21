Flash Mob Infiltrates Stella McCartney’s Dinner Party

We secretly always wanted to be apart of those flash mob things. No, we don’t exactly have the best coordination in the world, but we love how spontaneous and fun it is. Looks like we’re not the only ones either!

The Stella McCartney dinner (which we wish upon wishes that we could have been a part of) turned into one big dance sesh to none other than Led Zeppelin (as if it could get better). All the dancers were decked out in Stella McCartney how apropos and were mostly from the Royal Ballet. The whole spectacle was choreographed by Blanca Li who was the mastermind behind Daft Punk’s “Around the World” video.

Anyways, you should probably just watch the video for yourself. It’s pretty spectacular.