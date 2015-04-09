StyleCaster
Share

70 Outfits That Prove Flared Pants Are Spring’s Biggest Trend

What's hot
StyleCaster

70 Outfits That Prove Flared Pants Are Spring’s Biggest Trend

by
23 Shares
70 Outfits That Prove Flared Pants Are Spring’s Biggest Trend
70 Start slideshow

 

If there’s one trend that’s primed to dominate this spring, it’s flared pants, as evidenced by designers like Tom Ford, Saint Laurent, and Tommy Hilfiger, all of whom sent wide-legged trousers down spring 2015 runways, as well as the scores of fashion bloggers and style influencers who’ve been heralding in the the revived ’70s trend with wide jeans and exaggerated boot-cut pants.

MORE: 35 Ways to Wear Lace Like a Street Style Star

If you’re feeling hesitant about trading in your skinnies for something wider—and  we don’t blame you, there’s nothing subtle about this trend—take a look through the above gallery, which offers 70 modern ways to work flares with, well, flair.

MORE: 7 Icons of 1970s Style and How to Get Their Look

0 Thoughts?
1 of 70

Photo: Style Du Monde

Photo: Brooke Testoni

Photo: Imaxtree

Photo: We Wore What

Photo: Maja Wyh 

Photo: Stockholm Street Style

Photo: Imaxtree

Photo: Style Du Monde

Photo: Imaxtree

Photo: Blogdathassia

Photo: Style Du Monde

Photo: Stockholm Street Style

Photo: Imaxtree

Photo: Sincerely Jules

Photo: Style Du Monde

Photo: Walk in Wonderland

Photo: Brooklyn Blonde

Photo: Style Du Monde

Photo: Song of Style

Photo: Style Du Monde

Photo: Stockholm Street Style

Photo: Fashion Me Now

Photo: Style Du Monde

Photo: Collage Vintage

Photo: Brooke Testoni

Photo: Style Du Monde

Photo: Man Repeller

Photo: Style Du Monde

Photo: Style Du Monde

Photo: Style Du Monde

Photo: Imaxtree

Photo: Style Du Monde

Photo: Damsel in Dior

Photo: Stockholm Street Style

Photo: Style Du Monde

Photo: Native Fox

Photo: Stockholm Street Style

Photo: Imaxtree

Photo: Style Du Monde

Photo: Style Du Monde

Photo: Style Du Monde

Photo: Style Du Monde

Photo: Style Du Monde

Photo: Style Du Monde

Photo: Stockholm Street Style

Photo: Imaxtree

Photo: Stockholm Street Style

Photo: Imaxtree

Photo: Stockholm Street Style

Photo: Imaxtree

Photo: Stockholm Street Style

Photo: Imaxtree

Photo: Stockholm Street Style

Photo: Stockholm Street Style

Photo: Imaxtree

Photo: Imaxtree

Photo: Stockholm Street Style

Photo: Imaxtree

Photo: Allie Wears

Photo: Stockholm Street Style

Photo: Brooklyn Blonde

Photo: Soho de Crepom

Photo: Stockholm Street Style

Photo: Stockholm Street Style

Photo: Vanessa Jackman

Photo: Imaxtree

Photo: Sincerely Jules

Photo: Stockholm Street Style

Photo: Stockholm Street Style

Photo: Stockholm Street Style

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Skin Care Game-Changers to Shake Up Your Routine

Skin Care Game-Changers to Shake Up Your Routine
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share