70 Outfits That Prove Flared Pants Are Spring’s Biggest Trend

If there’s one trend that’s primed to dominate this spring, it’s flared pants, as evidenced by designers like Tom Ford, Saint Laurent, and Tommy Hilfiger, all of whom sent wide-legged trousers down spring 2015 runways, as well as the scores of fashion bloggers and style influencers who’ve been heralding in the the revived ’70s trend with wide jeans and exaggerated boot-cut pants.

If you’re feeling hesitant about trading in your skinnies for something wider—and we don’t blame you, there’s nothing subtle about this trend—take a look through the above gallery, which offers 70 modern ways to work flares with, well, flair.