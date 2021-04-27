Flared Leggings Are Officially Back — Here’s How To Master the Y2K Trend

Scroll To See More Images

I never thought I’d be uttering the words that flared leggings (also known as jazz pants or flared yoga pants), but, indeed, it appears this Y2K trend is officially back in style. Given the fact that the stylish youth has apparently deemed skinny jeans as passe’, it only makes sense of the straight and skinny leggings would become “out” of style as well. Flared, straight-leg, and yes — even boot cut pants are decidedly on-trend right now, and it appears that active and loungewear sphere is following suit.

Frankly, although this new trend took us by surprise, we’re definitely not mad about the flared legging resurgence. This comfortable, versatile, and definitely figure-flattering style is one that we can certainly get behind. Sure, they’re not going to fly at the office under a typical business-casual dress code, but for yoga or pilates class, brunch, and running errands, this silhouette is pretty much perfect.

If you’re wearing them outside of the gym or fitness studio, we suggest pairing them with a cute, vintage-inspired rock t-shirt and sneakers or matched with a long-line kimono for a more boho look. Either way, the styling possibilities are basically endless, and all of them are going to be comfy and style-forward, so, yes it’s safe to say that we’re fully embracing their comeback. Scroll through below to check out our favorite flared leggings to shop now.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

1. IUGA Bootcut Yoga Pants These flared leggings are not only stylish, but they’re also functional. They’re designed with medium-sized front and back pockets (four pockets total), which allow you to easily store your phone, keys, lip balm, and cards when you’re on the go or working out outdoors. IUGA Bootcut Yoga Pants $29.95 buy it

2. Safort Bootcut Yoga Pants These flared yoga pants are perfect for any height because they’re designed to be easily tailored at home. That’s right; no trip to the professionals necessary — all you need is a pair of scissors to get the job done. Safort Bootcut Yoga Pants $29.99 buy it

3. BUBBLELIME Flared Leggings For a low to a mid-rise fit, these stylish flared yoga pants are an awesome choice. They feature super soft and breathable fabric and a convenient back pocket to store an essential or to. BUBBLELIME Flared Leggings $19.99 buy it