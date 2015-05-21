StyleCaster
Bell Sleeves are Back for Spring: 17 Gorgeous Pieces to Snag Now

by
Just months after flared jeans started to make a reappearance on the street style scene, voluminous sleeves are also having a moment.

We’re not talking about subtle batwings or simple dolmans, either: This look is more about tops and dresses with sleeves of the statement-making, full-volume, fluted variety. Thanks to their notice-me nature, this trend is attracting the attention of street style photographers and fashion bloggers alike–but it’s also super easy to recreate IRL, thanks to the number of styles in stores in right.

Ahead, we spotlight 17 ways to tackle the flared sleeve trend for spring, with street style-inspired pieces to suit every single budget. Yep, even yours.

MORE: 15 Next-Level Ways to Wear Strapless Tops Over Button-Down Shirts

Photo: Style Snooper Dan

Polar Bell Sleeve Dress, $905; at Ellery

C/meo Collective New Love Long Sleeve Top, $149.95; at Fashion Bunker

Top With Lace-Up Sides, $79.90; at Zara

Flared Sleeve Blouse, $49.99; at Mango

Belica Cutout Dress, $58; at Nasty Gal

The Fifth Subliminal Sounds Long Sleeve Top, $59.95; at Fashion Bunker

Bell Sleeve Tunic, $79.90; at Zara

ASOS Skater Dress with Scooped Neck and Flared Sleeves, $45; at ASOS

Motel Swing Dress With Lace Up and Flare Sleeves, $78; at ASOS

Humilis Wide Long Sleeve Crop, $1,150; at Ellery

ASOS '70s Dress with Fluted Sleeve in Retro Print, $69; at ASOS

Beaded Black Romper, $78; at Pixie Market

Cream Marle Wide Sleeve Top, $44; at River Island

ASOS Romper with Flared Sleeves and Tie Tassle Waist, $68; at ASOS

Issa Mandy Cotton and Silk-Blend Top, $519; at My Theresa

Ticket to Ride Peasant Blouse, $48; at Nasty Gal

