Bell Sleeves are Back for Spring: 17 Gorgeous Pieces to Snag Now

Just months after flared jeans started to make a reappearance on the street style scene, voluminous sleeves are also having a moment.

We’re not talking about subtle batwings or simple dolmans, either: This look is more about tops and dresses with sleeves of the statement-making, full-volume, fluted variety. Thanks to their notice-me nature, this trend is attracting the attention of street style photographers and fashion bloggers alike–but it’s also super easy to recreate IRL, thanks to the number of styles in stores in right.

Ahead, we spotlight 17 ways to tackle the flared sleeve trend for spring, with street style-inspired pieces to suit every single budget. Yep, even yours.