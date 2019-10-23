A Beginner’s Guide to Styling Flare Jeans

Honestly, who invented flare jeans? Why do they even exist on this planet when there are so many other types of jeans that are so much easier to style? It’s not that I hate flare jeans; it’s just that I don’t know how the hell to style them without looking absolutely ridiculous. As someone who’s both curvy and only 5’3″, I’m was in desperate need of some flare jean outfit ideas that wouldn’t look terrible. So, as someone who writes about fashion all the time, I knew I needed to consult the experts: celebrities and street style icons. I mean, who better to show us all how to style flare jeans than those who have personal stylists or are constantly photographed for their incredible ensembles? Taking it to the streets has never been a more successful idea.
Below, you’ll find 21 different street-style-approved flare jean outfits ready for any season. Whether it’s still 80 degrees where you are (Hello, Los Angeles.) or the weather is cooling off (I wish.), you’ll find the perfect flare jean outfit inspiration. Try some black flare jeans with your favorite leather jacket or light wash flares with your coziest sweater. If you’ve been on the fence about wearing the flare jean trend, hopefully you’ll see an outfit that makes you want to give it a try. At the end of the day, it’s all about that confidence, baby.
Grosescu Alberto Mihai/Shutterstock.
1. Black Flares + Striped Top + Blazer + Patterned Scarf
Lace N Leopard.
2. Light Wash Flares + Tie-Front Top
LAURENT BENHAMOU/SIPA/Shutterstock.
3. Mid-Wash Flares + Fringe Jacket
Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock.
4. Light Wash Flares + Fall Hues
Silvia Olsen/Shutterstock.
5. Mid-Wash Flares + Clashing Patterns
Beauticurve.
6. Mid-Wash Flares + Off-the-Shoulder Top
Wayne Tippetts/Shutterstock.
7. Dark Wash Flares + Black Turtleneck + Black Jacket
Shutterstock.
8. Patterned Flares + Long Solid Jacket
Cornel Cristian Petrus/Shutterstock.
9. Dark Wash Flares + Hot Pink Accents
Shutterstock.
10. Black Flares + Bright Puffer Coat
ZCOOL HelloRF/Shutterstock.
11. Black Flares + White Tee + Blazer
Stephen Coke/Shutterstock.
12. Mid-Wash Flares + Frilly Floral Top
Cornel Cristian Petrus/Shutterstock.
13. White Flares + Metallic Top
Shutterstock.
14. Dark Wash Flares + Denim Jacket
Jacques Benaroch/Sipa/Shutterstock.
15. Dark Wash Flares + Gold Blazer
Beretta/Sims/Shutterstock.
16. Black Flares + White Tee + Black Leather Jacket