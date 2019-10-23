A Beginner’s Guide to Styling Flare Jeans

Scroll To See More Images

Honestly, who invented flare jeans? Why do they even exist on this planet when there are so many other types of jeans that are so much easier to style? It’s not that I hate flare jeans; it’s just that I don’t know how the hell to style them without looking absolutely ridiculous. As someone who’s both curvy and only 5’3″, I’m was in desperate need of some flare jean outfit ideas that wouldn’t look terrible. So, as someone who writes about fashion all the time, I knew I needed to consult the experts: celebrities and street style icons. I mean, who better to show us all how to style flare jeans than those who have personal stylists or are constantly photographed for their incredible ensembles? Taking it to the streets has never been a more successful idea.

Below, you’ll find 21 different street-style-approved flare jean outfits ready for any season. Whether it’s still 80 degrees where you are (Hello, Los Angeles.) or the weather is cooling off (I wish.), you’ll find the perfect flare jean outfit inspiration. Try some black flare jeans with your favorite leather jacket or light wash flares with your coziest sweater. If you’ve been on the fence about wearing the flare jean trend, hopefully you’ll see an outfit that makes you want to give it a try. At the end of the day, it’s all about that confidence, baby.

1. Black Flares + Striped Top + Blazer + Patterned Scarf

2. Light Wash Flares + Tie-Front Top

3. Mid-Wash Flares + Fringe Jacket

4. Light Wash Flares + Fall Hues

5. Mid-Wash Flares + Clashing Patterns

6. Mid-Wash Flares + Off-the-Shoulder Top

7. Dark Wash Flares + Black Turtleneck + Black Jacket

8. Patterned Flares + Long Solid Jacket

9. Dark Wash Flares + Hot Pink Accents

10. Black Flares + Bright Puffer Coat

11. Black Flares + White Tee + Blazer

12. Mid-Wash Flares + Frilly Floral Top

13. White Flares + Metallic Top

14. Dark Wash Flares + Denim Jacket

15. Dark Wash Flares + Gold Blazer

16. Black Flares + White Tee + Black Leather Jacket

17. Dark Wash Flares + Plunging White Top

18. Black Flares + Embroidered Jacket

19. Light Wash Flares + Cream Blouse + Bright Color Accent

20. Black Flares + Flow-y Black Top

21. Light Wash Flares + Cozy Sweater