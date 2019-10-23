StyleCaster
A Beginner's Guide to Styling Flare Jeans

A Beginner’s Guide to Styling Flare Jeans

Maggie Griswold
A Beginner’s Guide to Styling Flare Jeans
Photo: Shutterstock/Beauticurve/Cierra Miller.

Honestly, who invented flare jeans? Why do they even exist on this planet when there are so many other types of jeans that are so much easier to style? It’s not that I hate flare jeans; it’s just that I don’t know how the hell to style them without looking absolutely ridiculous. As someone who’s both curvy and only 5’3″, I’m was in desperate need of some flare jean outfit ideas that wouldn’t look terrible. So, as someone who writes about fashion all the time, I knew I needed to consult the experts: celebrities and street style icons. I mean, who better to show us all how to style flare jeans than those who have personal stylists or are constantly photographed for their incredible ensembles? Taking it to the streets has never been a more successful idea.

Below, you’ll find 21 different street-style-approved flare jean outfits ready for any season. Whether it’s still 80 degrees where you are (Hello, Los Angeles.) or the weather is cooling off (I wish.), you’ll find the perfect flare jean outfit inspiration. Try some black flare jeans with your favorite leather jacket or light wash flares with your coziest sweater. If you’ve been on the fence about wearing the flare jean trend, hopefully you’ll see an outfit that makes you want to give it a try. At the end of the day, it’s all about that confidence, baby.

Grosescu Alberto Mihai/Shutterstock.

1. Black Flares + Striped Top + Blazer + Patterned Scarf

Lace N Leopard.

2. Light Wash Flares + Tie-Front Top

LAURENT BENHAMOU/SIPA/Shutterstock.

3. Mid-Wash Flares + Fringe Jacket

Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock.

4. Light Wash Flares + Fall Hues

Silvia Olsen/Shutterstock.

5. Mid-Wash Flares + Clashing Patterns

Beauticurve.

6. Mid-Wash Flares + Off-the-Shoulder Top

Wayne Tippetts/Shutterstock.

7. Dark Wash Flares + Black Turtleneck + Black Jacket

Shutterstock.

8. Patterned Flares + Long Solid Jacket

Cornel Cristian Petrus/Shutterstock.

9. Dark Wash Flares + Hot Pink Accents

Shutterstock.

10. Black Flares + Bright Puffer Coat

ZCOOL HelloRF/Shutterstock.

11. Black Flares + White Tee + Blazer

Stephen Coke/Shutterstock.

12. Mid-Wash Flares + Frilly Floral Top

Cornel Cristian Petrus/Shutterstock.

13. White Flares + Metallic Top

Shutterstock.

14. Dark Wash Flares + Denim Jacket

Jacques Benaroch/Sipa/Shutterstock.

15. Dark Wash Flares + Gold Blazer

Beretta/Sims/Shutterstock.

16. Black Flares + White Tee + Black Leather Jacket

David Fisher/Shutterstock.

17. Dark Wash Flares + Plunging White Top

Silvia Olsen/Shutterstock.

18. Black Flares + Embroidered Jacket

Can Nguyen/Shutterstock.

19. Light Wash Flares + Cream Blouse + Bright Color Accent

Saira Macleod/Shutterstock.

20. Black Flares + Flow-y Black Top

Swan Gallet/WWD/Shutterstock.

21. Light Wash Flares + Cozy Sweater

