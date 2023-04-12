The Spring 2023 Flannel Trend, Explained

Scroll To See More Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Forget florals for spring, flannel is making a comeback. Yes, I’m talking about the classic button-down either worn by a cowboy or a cool ’90s kid—or in this case, Kate Moss. Here’s the spring flannel trend for 2023 explained, just in case you’re confused. Last September, Bottega Veneta’s Matthieu Blazy included what appeared to be a classic flannel shirt not just once, but twice in the brand’s spring/summer ’23 collection. Amongst the trench coats, fringe skirts and evening wear, the understated simplicity of the flannel shirt immediately jumped out of the collection. The catch? The shirt (and corresponding jeans) were actually made out of leather—though you’d have to feel it to ever tell.

While the virality of Blazy’s flannel could be attributed to the likes of Kate Moss wearing it and the surprising leather material, the runway look made a strong case for a flannel revival—and I’ve been thinking about it ever since. Flannel shirts last reached their peak in the ’90s when grungy skaters and angsty popstars made the button-down an essential part of their wardrobe. I would also argue that flannel shirts had a brief comeback in 2010 (though that could’ve just been the impact of The Twilight Saga on my Pacific Northwest high school wardrobe).

If you’ve managed to save your almost vintage flannel in your closet, it’s time to pull it back out. The flannel itself has not changed its look—the resurgence of this trend can be attributed to a new way of styling. Flannels are no longer just a casual option for your camping trip or morning coffee run—they’re the star of an elevated outfit.

To get the runway look, focus on building a look with basics and then amplifying it with accessories. For example, an oversized cotton flannel shirt can be worn open with wide-leg jeans, a ribbed tank, heels, a leather handbag or clutch and statement earrings for a look that works for daytime, evening or maybe even the office depending on your dress code. Alternatively, you can wear the shirt buttoned and tucked into a maxi slip skirt with kitten heels and a statement bag for a unique evening look.

If you need further evidence that this trend is about to take off, the Bottega Veneta leather flannel just hit online retailers and is already almost sold out in every size on every site—and that’s with the almost $7k price tag. The trendsetters in the fashion industry probably just received their flannel in a Net-a-Porter box—if you want to join in on the early wave of the trend, I’ve included the best (more affordable) flannel options below.

Leather Check Flannel Shirt

In case you’re curious, this is the Bottega Veneta leather shirt that retails for almost $7k. I’m using this as the blueprint for inspiration.

Cotton Flannel Shirt

This turquoise flannel is the perfect purchase if you want to recreate Kate Moss’ runway look. Plus, it’s on sale for just $24.

Flannel Big Shirt

For an oversized look, this flannel from Gap is a great option. It’s available in three colors but yellow is my personal favorite for spring.

Plaid Woven Shirt

Flannels are a totally unisex style so don’t hesitate to department-hop when you’re shopping. This True Religion flannel has amazing pocket detailing on the chest.

Izzie Cargo Shirt

Make a statement with this bright flannel from Free People. I used to buy my flannels from Free People in high school and the selection is as good as ever.

Plaid Flannel Shirt

This men’s flannel shirt will work all year round because of its neutral color scheme.