20 Stylish Flannel Shirts to Get You Ready for Fall

It seems that every season has pieces that are associated with them year after year—denim shorts in the summer, killer coats for winter, floral dresses for spring—and the same applies to fall: Nothing says autumn quite like flannel shirts.

Whether you wear them buttoned, unbuttoned on top of a cute tee, or tied around your waist, flannel shirts are pretty much the epitome of cool, and have been for decades. In the ’90s, flannels were typically part of a grungy-casual outfit, often paired with things like Converse or Doc Martens, old tees, thermal shirts, ripped jeans), and while that still holds up today, we’re also seeing flannels paired with polished staples like skinny jeans and heels, tailored shorts, and skirts lending sleeker outfits a singular casual touch.

