StyleCaster
Share

20 Stylish Flannel Shirts to Get You Ready for Fall

What's hot
StyleCaster

20 Stylish Flannel Shirts to Get You Ready for Fall

Kristen Bousquet
by
9 Shares
20 Stylish Flannel Shirts to Get You Ready for Fall
20 Start slideshow

It seems that every season has pieces that are associated with them year after year—denim shorts in the summer, killer coats for winter, floral dresses for spring—and the same applies to fall: Nothing says autumn quite like flannel shirts.

MORE: 20 Mandatory Pieces to Buy This Fall

Whether you wear them buttoned, unbuttoned on top of a cute tee, or tied around your waist, flannel shirts are pretty much the epitome of cool, and have been for decades. In the ’90s, flannels were typically part of a grungy-casual outfit, often paired with things like Converse or Doc Martens, old tees, thermal shirts, ripped jeans), and while that still holds up today, we’re also seeing flannels paired with polished staples like skinny jeans and heels, tailored shorts, and skirts lending sleeker outfits a singular casual touch.

MORE: 7 Things You Definitely Can’t Wear After Labor Day

We’ve scoured the web and found 20 of our favorite flannel shirts for sale right now, so click through the slideshow and start shopping!

0 Thoughts?
1 of 20

Snow Wash Flannel Shirt; $34.90 at delias.com

BDG Obie Flannel Button-Down Shirt; $49 at urbanoutfitters.com

Women Flannel Check Long Sleeve Shirt; $29.90 at uniqlo.com

RHIÉ Plaid Flannel Shirt; $425 at barneys.com

BDG Waterfall Tunic; $59 at urbanoutfitters.com

Equipment Signature Plaid Flannel Shirt; $228 at cusp.com

BDG Obie Flannel Button-Down Shirt; $49 at urbanoutfitters.com

Equipment Shirt - Signature Engineered Temper Plaid Flannel; $228 at bloomingdales.com

Gypsy Warrior Button Down Shirt; $39.95 at pacsun.com

Oversized Plaid Shirt; $59.90 at express.com

BDG Waterfall Tunic; $59 at urbanoutfitters.com

Maison Scotch Flannel Shirt; $105 at revolveclothing.com

FOX Unkept Womens Hooded Flannel Shirt; $49.99 at tillys.com

Chip Foster Plaid Flannel Western Shirt; $198 at barneys.com

6397 Flannel Shirt; $295 at lagarconne.com

Get Down Button Up - Green; $58.00 at nastygal.com

Signature Four Leaf Clover Plaid Flannel; $228.00 at equiptmentfr.com

Flannel Work Shirt by Engineered Garments; $216 at stevenalan.com

Band of Outsiders Flannel Boyfriend Shirt; $325 at lagarconne.com

Finette Top in Dark Navy; $198 at joie.com

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Why You Should Add Beets to Your Routine

Why You Should Add Beets to Your Routine
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share