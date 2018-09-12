How to Wear Flannel Without Looking Like a Lumberjack

Flannel is fall‘s go-to fabric for a reason. It’s equal parts cozy, practical and versatile; like leggings, flannel shirts are comfy enough to lounge around in, but not so pajama-y you can’t wear them outside. The only issue is that without enough care, flannel outfits can go from grunge-casual to full-on lumberjack real quick.

Obviously there’s nothing wrong with the lumberjack aesthetic. (You do you, etc., etc.) But if you’re not trying to look like a lumberjack, finding ways to elevate your favorite flannel shirt is pretty damn necessary.

A deep dive into flannel street style reveals the fabric’s a lot more versatile than we give it credit for. Sure, it’s easy to throw on with a pair of skinny jeans and some kind of fall boot. But it also looks great when layered atop overalls, or combined with pencil skirts, or worn with neon statement pieces.

It’s honestly a shame we’ve grown so complacent in our flannel styling; plaid flannels offer a solid foundation for any maximalist look—a starting point for all kinds of creative, head-turning magic.

Ahead, you’ll find 23 street style-approved ways to wear flannel—none of which (unintentionally) veer into lumberjack territory. So stop sleeping on fall’s oft-underestimated fabric (but feel free to keep sleeping in it), and let the following flannel outfits guide you to autumnal fashion nirvana.