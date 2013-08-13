Want: A Cool Flannel Baseball Cap To Wear Now and Into Fall

What: A pared-down solid flannel baseball cap in a rich burgundy shade to make transitioning into fall a breeze.

Why: California label FairEnds prides itself in creating perfectly worn in caps, and this design for Madewell is the epitome of sporty chic.

How: Get in touch with your inner athlete by teaming the hat with one of fall’s major trends: the sweatshirt. Leopard print apparel is another must-have come autumn, and adding a baseball cap is an instant way to add a masculine edge to your look. Of course, for tried-and-true minimalists, nothing looks cooler with a baseball cap than a pair of basic jeans and a simple white tee.

FairEnds Flannel Baseball Hat, $48; at Madewell