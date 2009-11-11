The Flaming Lips “Watching the Planets” Music Video Debuts

Last week, Indie band on the rise Girls debuted the music video for their song “Lust For Life,” which was not suitable for work because of the penises that were flying up on the screen every seven seconds. The Flaming Lips however have one upped them (game on Girls…) and debuted the music video for their song, “Watching the Planets.”

The music video begins with a nude bicycle gang riding on a woodland path as lead singer Wayne Coyne rolls through the forest in a plastic bubble. Known fact: riding a bike ranks number four on the list of things not to do naked–right in between coughing (#5) and construction work (#3).

Coyne cruises up to a large writhing ball that is ostensibly a vagina (the album’s titled “Embryonic“–I am less than shocked), finally birthing a girl… Aaaand THEN it gets weird… Coyne strips down himself and writhes about with the clearly persuasive group of peer pressuring nudists.

Check out the not suitable for work video below:

“Embryonic” is available now.