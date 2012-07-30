The Must Have: Flag Ballet Flats

Matching shoes are so last season. What better time to add some international flair into into your wardrobe than during the Olympic Games? London 2012 got off to a great start over the weekend and we’re in such festive spirits that it only seems fitting to pair our stars and stripes with the iconic Union Jack.

Opening Ceremony has teamed up with iconic ballet flat label Repetto to create these exclusive shoes just for this summer’s games, and they’re the perfect combination of cheeky and chic. Made with genuine leather, the exclusive ballet flats are a perfect combination of the American and British flags, with all the bells and whistles — or, in this case, ribbons and bows. Snap up a pair online to show your support for Team USA in London!

Repetto OC-Exclusive Flag Ballerina Flats, $295, at Opening Ceremony