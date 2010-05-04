Five Fashion Trendsetters Making Waves in the Blogosphere – May 2010 Picks

To start off the month of May, we’ve selected five more stylish bloggers who have us drooling over their daily style choices. Whether your vibe is more California bohemian or perpetually influenced from your boyfriend’s closet, you’ll find inspiration below for livening up your spring and summer closet. After all even Marc Jacobs takes inspiration from the street, er, Web. Check out some of the best fashion blogs below:

Behind the Seams:



Trang Huyen seems to be racking up all the winnings lately. In 2009, the petite style-setter won the title of America’s Most Stylish Blogger from a Bluefly and AOL StyleList blogging contest, and she recently took home an entire collection’s worth of Physician’s Formula beauty products for gaining the most style points in our very own Daily Mirror challenge. It’s no wonder the chic blogger is clearly no novice when it comes to styling a mixed-bag of pieces into a luxe ensemble.

Style Bubble:



Susie Bubble’s coveted spot as one of the past year’s “It” bloggers helped her snag front row seats at runway shows alongside the likes of Tavi and Julia Frakes. This layering expert’s knack for mixing and matching prints and textures has turned heads even within the fashion ranks. If you follow fashion week coverage, you probably have already seen her unique look plastered all over the street style blogs. Check out more of the blogger’s daily looks on Style Bubble, or visit Dazed Digital for a Bubble archive she recently left her Commissioning Editor post at the UK mag to pursue other projects.

Street Etiquette:



The great thing about being a woman is that you don’t have to exclusively take style cues from your female peers. Case in point: Joshua and Travis of Street Etiquette two bloggers whose preppy, clean cut style recently garnered them recognition in their first print publication, the April issue of GQ. We’d raid their closets for comfy L.L.Bean and collegiate looks any day.

O’Style:



The blogger behind O’Style is quite the style chameleon, but who says there’s anything wrong with dressing to your mood? From frilly and feminine to black pleather, this fashionista seems up for experimental dressing. But it’s not only her personal style that will give you inspiration. Her blog is filled with exquisite editorials, like this wedding-inspired spread featuring Daria Werbowy.

Lions, Tigers & Fashion Oh My!



Kelly is one of those girls you might spot on the street and assume she’s decked out in head-to-toe designer duds. But upon a closer reading of her blog, however, we were pleasantly surprised to find that entire outfits were often under $100. How exactly does she do it? We’re not entirely sure, but it seems that plenty of thrifting excursions and DIY adventures are key components. For plenty more inspiration, visit her cleverly titled blog, Lions, Tigers, & Fashion Oh My.

