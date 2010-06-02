Five Fashion Trendsetters Making Waves in the Blogosphere – June 2010 Picks

Eager for a bit more blogger inspiration? So were we. We scoured the blogosphere for some of the best bloggers around the world from Cali to Switzerland with the most envy-inducing style and found five mavens who are inspiring us to revamp our careworn closets. Check out our selections and let us know whose style you like best in the comments below!

Fashion Squad:



Carolina Engman of Fashion Squad is the epitome of Swedish envy. She’s slim, blond, fair-skinned, and she rocks every latest fashion trend as if she were fresh from the catwalk. Makes sense then, that first-time visitors to the site might easily mistake her as a model blogging on the side. But alas, perhaps why we are so intrigued by the beauty with the rock n’ roll sensibility is that at the end of the day, she’s still one of us…sort of.

Nana in Wonderland:



Dylana Suarez’s blog Nana in Wonderland is like a daily diary of inspiration for girls who love beautiful luxe fabrics but with the ease of California dressing. And in between all of the photos of Dylana posed in what we’re assuming to be her brick-tiled West Coast backyard are gorgeous editorials and shots from the runways. Check out Nana in Wonderland to look at more of Dylana’s daily looks.

My Daily Style:



We kind of love the fact that My Daily Style consists of a mash-up of chic daily outfits put together by the mysterious blogger (made mysterious mostly by the fact that we can’t read Spanish), and children’s fashion photography. But if you’re envisioning a blogger with childish style, you’d be sorely mistaken. The My Daily Style author wears an eclectic mix of preppy blazers, boho sweaters, booties and she never leaves the house without a fabulous pair of shades. Summer staple noted.

Jazzi McG:



StyleCaster friend and blogger, Jazzi McGilbert not only has amazing knack for mixing up separates, but the L.A.-based gal is a DIY queen. Just take a look at this DVF pom pom hat she crafted at home if you don’t believe us.

Inside Am-Lul’s Closet:



We first fell in love with Gala Gonzalez of Inside Am-lul’s Closet when she posted pics of herself in Alex Wang, a fitted leather jacket, Alexander McQueen skull scarf and exaggerated Linda Farrow tortoiseshell cat-eye sunnies (see image, far right). Perfection if you ask us. The UK-based blogger has a worldly sensibility in the way she dresses, and she also seems to have quite the connections. She’s already been featured in a slew of international fashion glossies like Vogue Espana and Hola!, and is a globe-trotting fashion week regular.

