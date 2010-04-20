Five Fashion Stylists Currently on Our Radar

Fashion stylist Emmanuelle Alt for French Vogue April 2010

Once upon a time, stylists were strictly behind-the-scenes players, but these days more and more of them are becoming household names. This is in large part to high-profile style frontrunners, like Rachel Zoe and Patricia Fields. Zoe shot to fame when she turned Nicole Richie into a fashion superstar, and Fields’ work for Sex and the City inspired Carrie wannabes worldwide. But though there’s credit where credit’s due to the mainstream, we’ve compiled a list of equally reputable fashion stylists who fly a bit more under the radar. They may not be making TV appearances, but for fashion devotees, here’s five fashion tastemakers definitely worth knowing about.

George Cortina

L to R: George Cortina for Harper’s Bazaar Nov. 2009 and Vogue Nippon 2010

Knowing what he wanted to do from a young age has worked out well for stylist George Cortina. When it comes to his passion for styling, he tells the New York Times, “I saw the first book of portraits that Avedon did when I was very young and nearly lost my mind. I wanted to live in that world.” Since that first inkling that he wanted to be in the fashion world, Cortina has gone on to become one of the worlds most renowned stylists. His work frequently appears in magazines such as Vogue Nippon, Vogue Italia, and Harpers Bazaar, to name a few. He is also the stylist behind Tommy Hilfigers Spring/Summer 2010 show.

George Cortina for Vogue Nippon May 2010

Emmanuelle Alt Emmanuelle Alt for French Vogue, April 2010

For the past decade, Emmanuelle Alt has worked alongside the notable Carine Roitfeld at Vogue Paris. As the magazines fashion director, Alt has definitely earned her stripes as one of the most influential style icons around today. Besides styling countless editorials for French Vogue, Alt has also styled for Vogue Hommes International. Most recently, she was the fashion stylist for Balmains Fall and Spring 2010 runway shows. Aside from her obvious talents as a fashion editor/stylist, Alt is often celebrated (and snapped for street style blogs) for her own sense of effortless Parisian style.



L to R: Emmanuelle Alt for French Vogue, April 2010 and March 2010

Charlotte Stockdale

L to R: Charlotte Stockdale for i-D March 2010 and British Vogue Dec. 2009

Who better to know to how to dress models than a former mannequin? Model-turned-stylist Charlotte Stockdale boasts an impressive roster of clients and editorial work. Last year, she styled Karl Lagerfeld’s Fendi Fall 2009 show. As a stylist, Stockdale is known for her minimalist approach, which translates to her personal style. Her byline is a regular on editorials for i-D, Vogue Nippon, British Vogue, Interview Magazine, Vogue Paris, and V magazine.

Charlotte Stockdale for British Vogue, March 2009

Tina Chai Tina Chai for Jason Wu Fall 2009 runway

Unlike some of the international stylists on our list, Tina Chai is known for her collaborations with a who’s who list of up-and-coming American designers. Case in point: Michelle Obama and ladies who lunch favorite Jason Wu. Chai was the stylist responsible for Wus much talked about Fall 2009 show. The NYC-based stylist also dabbles in celebrity styling, albeit only for those who share a similar in-the-know aesthetic; Chai curerntly styles Amanda Peet. When she isn’t working with runway or celebs, Chai has taken on roles as both a fashion editor and stylist in magazines such as Marie Claire, Glamour, and i-D.

Tina Chai for i-D magazine Feb. 2009 cover

Nicola Formichetti Nicola Formichetti for Lady Gaga “Telephone” video

With parents from two of the worlds biggest fashion capitals Japan and Italy Nicola Formchetti was destined for the world of fashion styling. He’s the maestro behind Lady Gaga’s outlandish look and worked with trendmakers like Chloe Sevigny. (Let’s just say his styling isn’t for the wallflower kind.) As fashion director of Vogue Homme Japan, creative director of Dazed and Confused, and contributing fashion editor of V and AnOther magazine, Formichetti is certainly a busy man. With all of these roles, the multi-tasker still has time to style campaigns for big name brands like Y-3 and Uniqlo.

Nicola Formichetti for Vogue Homme Japan Issue 4