Five Online Shopping Steals – Spring Necklaces Under $100

Isn’t everybody on a budget these days? But the truth is, despite our wallet-conscious ways, looking in-season is as important as ever (better to land you that coveted new job). So with the help of the online shopping sites at our disposal, we’ve scoured the web for Spring’s statement necklaces at a friendly price. Take a look at our best picks of the season, all costing you less than an Uncle Ben, ranging from the season’s brights to pieces for the girl who likes to give her outfit a bit more edge.

Ensis Clam Necklace, $48 at Anthropologie (see above)

Sprightly beaded necklaces often run us into the triple-digits, but not this Ensis Clam Necklace. The yellow is just the right side of mustard (think Jason Wu’s runway colors) and the braided rope gives off a carefree nautical vibe.

White House, Black Market Crystal Encased Cluster Necklace, $75 at White House, Black Market



We’re the furthest thing from fashion snobs, but who knew White House, Black Market had some killer accessories? Take this crystal-studded necklace. It has a bit of an edge to it that could pair well with fashion forward designers like the late and great Alexander McQueen.

House of Harlow 1960 Feather Station Necklace, $65 at Nordstrom



If we call a spade a spade, celebrity lines usually leaves us with something to be desired. Save of course for a few choice exceptions like Nicole Richie’s House of Harlow line. The tabloid fodder-turned-mother-and-designer is right on point with this retro-inspired necklace. Balancing out the art deco shapes, the green resin sports patterns inspired by feathers. Think of it as boho 2.0.

Madewell Twisted Metal and Crystals Necklace, $98 at JCrew.com



Sure we love the Fenton/Fallon collaboration with J.Crew, but when it comes to price matters, Madewell’s pieces available at the chic American retailer are the way to go. This Spring piece adds a bit of dazzle to a basic tee.

RACHEL Rachel Roy Turquoise Cord Jet Chip Necklace, $80 at RachelRoy.com



Turquoise always has us thinking hotter climes, but designer Rachel Roy adds a fashionable touch to the typical Spring hue with abstract jet black chips and some chunky gold hardware. The total effect? Beach meets city girl meets affordable style.



