Five Most Ridiculous Russell Brand 2008 VMA Moments

If movies have taught me anything, it’s that if you have a British accent, you are either roaringly hilarious or someone in an grave authoritative field (i.e., doctor, mounted police, and/or villain government double agent). British actor and last year’s MTV Video Music Award host Russell Brand fortunately falls on the former of the two and thus further proves my point.

Most noted for his Aldous Snow role in “Forgetting Sarah Marshall” Russell Brand has permeated into American Culture by basically ruffling the feathers of Republicans and the Jonas Brothers. (Not like that’s hard necessarily but it’s funny nonetheless.) Russell Brand is back to host the 2009 Video Music Awards and has a reputation to live up to after some of his, “controversial” statements from his past year as the VMA’s 2008 host.

Here’s a look back at the top five, “funny because it’s sad, sad because it’s true” one liners from Russell Brand’s hosting stint last year:

5. “I’m famous in the United Kingdom. My persona don’t really work without fame. Without fame, this haircut could be mistaken for mental illness.”

4. It was nice of you to let [George Bush] have a go. Because in England, George Bush wouldn’t be trusted with a pair of scissors.

3. Some people, I think they’re called racists, say that America is not ready for a black president. But I know America to be a forward-thinking country, right. Because, otherwise, you know, would you have let that retarded cowboy fellow be president for eight years?

2. I am obliged by broadcasting law to show some balance in this situation, which means, uh, the Republicans might be alright. Sarah Palin. She’s a VILF! A vice president I’d like to…fumble, fondle, I dunno.

1. I’d take [the Jonas Brothers’ promise rings] a little more seriously if they’d wear it on their genitals… [It is] a little bit ungrateful because they could have sex with any woman they want. That is like Superman deciding not to fly and go everywhere on a bus… It’s just, a bit of sex occasionally never hurt anybody.