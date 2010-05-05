Five Foods To Steer Clear Of On Date Night

Make your dinner date go off without a hitch! Photo: Sean Locke, iStock

Figuring out what to order on a dinner date can be tricky. I never want to be obnoxious and order the most expensive item at hip restaurants. Breaking his bank is for after you lock him down. (Kidding!) But at the same time, I dont want to order something that will gross my man out. Generally, men arent as judgmental as women, but you dont want to order something and have your date look at you like youve just returned from the nut farm. So for the sake of sparing that awkward moment, here are a few foods to steer clear of on date night.

Food #1: Salad

Photo: liza31337, Flickr

Rule #1 of dating: Dont ever order just a salad. There are very few guys that enjoy dating a girl with eating issues, and ordering a salad as your main meal sends the wrong signal. Men are attracted to women who like to eat. A hearty appetite is sexy. A guy wouldnt ask you to join him for dinner if he wanted to watch you order something extremely healthy. When your date reflects on your time together, you dont want him to remember you as the girl who picked at her salad.

Food #2: Spaghetti

Carb diets be damned – I personally love pasta. I think its delicious and something I always order on a date. You dont want to order something too expensive, and pasta is usually priced just right. However, theres a big difference between manageable pasta and spaghetti. Pasta, such as penne or rigatoni, can be eaten politely. Spaghetti on the other hand, is messy regardless of how you eat it. Even if you use a spoon to twirl the spaghetti, it can still splatter all over your brand new date night dress. You want to turn your date on, not have him think youre a tomato sauce slob.

Food #3: Barbecue

Photo: amanderson2, Flickr

Recently, barbecue restaurants have become pretty popular. Im not sure how many men would choose a barbecue restaurant for a date, but you never know, some boys love their grilled meat. Just in case, stay away from any kind of wings or ribs. You might think its cute to eat with your hands and get all dirty, but its not. No guy wants to look at a girl with sauce all over her face and fingers and rib meat in her teeth. You want to be sexy, not a hot mess.

Food #4: Spinach and Leafy Greens

On a date its wise to stay away from all greens. Yes they are healthy, but save your greens for a night when you are by yourself or with a girlfriend. Nothing would be more embarrassing than to be talking with some green stuff stuck in your teeth while you’re gabbing away on your loves and dislikes. When you flash your signature smile, you want your date to see your pearly whites, not a chunk of spinach. After all, you wouldnt want to look in the mirror when youre home and realize youve had food in your teeth all night.

Food #5: Lobster

Besides the fact that lobster will probably be the most expensive item on the menu, it can get very sloppy. With a bib around your neck and napkins everywhere, your date wont be impressed as you lick your fingers and have butter all over your mouth. So if you want him to kiss you, stay away from the expensive crustacean.

Think it matters what you order on a dinner date? Let us know in the comments!

Carly Spindel is a writer and hopeless romantic. She is a world traveler who has lived in Paris and London. She resides in New York and is always on the go. She can usually be found at her favorite caf enjoying chocolate mousse while people watching, which is one of her favorite hobbies. Carly spends the rest of her time focusing on her five dearest past times: travelling, learning about different cultures, shopping, reading, and of course looking for Mr. Right.

