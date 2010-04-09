Five Designers to Watch – Justin Giunta, Carven, Kaelen and More

Kaelen Fall 2010 collection. Photo courtesy of Kaelen.

Sure there are the well-known luxury staples like Chanel, Lanvin and Hermes, but if knowing the inside info is your thing (and getting your bang for the buck), then young talented designers are the way to go. Here at StyleCaster, we’ve done the legwork for you. Take a look at these five fashion and accessories talents making their own fresh trends and inspiring cult followings along the way.

Jewelry Designer Justin Giunta

He may have gotten his dream job design director of jewelry for Tory Burch but Justin Giunta is aiming ever higher for his lovely Fall 2010 collection. Called Electric Dreamcatcher, the collection riffs off the traditional Native American theme with pendants layered with intricate gold chains and interspersed with shiny silk thread. The result? Equal parts luxurious and artsy, while still capturing that Mary-Kate Olsen boho vibe. And for those girls who like a bit of layering, the designer threw in some artsy multi-chain looks for a stand-out statement piece. Take a look at some of our favorite selections from Giunta’s Fall 2010 look book.



Justin Giunta Fall 2010 Dreamcatcher collection. Photos courtesy of Justin Giunta.

Best Relaunch – Carven

When Net-a-Porter.com calls, shoppers pay attention. Since offering its fairly priced party dresses on the site, the relaunched Parisian label (now designed by former Givenchy designer Guillaume Henry) is drawing in all sorts of social beauties with its not-too-sweet-but-still-pretty aesthetic.

L to R: Carven Ruched Jersey Dress $455, Carven Asymmetric silk and cotton-blend dress $370, both available at Net-a-Porter.com.

The Next Underground Label to Go Big: Kaelen

Kaelen Farncombe’s namesake label may be just emerging, but her design inspirations are anything but novice. My Fall-Winter 2010 collection is a juxtaposition of 40s austere tailoring with modern shapes, draping and seam-work,” the designer told us. Translation: Fall staples such as tailored blazers in luxurious tweeds and beautiful bold blouses.



Kaelen’s Fall 2010 collection. Photos courtesy of Kaelen.

A New Prints Maestro: Ostwald Helgason

Catch this Icelandic/German design duo while they’re still on the up and up. In just two short years, Susanne Ostwald and Ingvar Helgason have built a cult following for their beautifully rendered prints. Now the London-based label has landed stateside at bicoastal retailer Opening Ceremony, where surely they’ll get the attention they deserve.



Ostwald Helgason Spring 2010 collection.

Cleobella Proves Affordability and Style Are Not Mutually Exclusive

In time for summer’s more relaxed style, young accessories line Cleobella is just hitting its stride. Designer Angela OBrien and her husband, Jim, were on the same page when they decided to start the brand in 2006. Inspiration courtesy of mom later Cleobella is named after Angela’s mom Cleobelle and the husband-wife duo were off on their accessories adventure. But the wonder of it all is how the O’Briens keep the line supremely affordable (e.g. $99 for a crossbody bag, see below) despite the goods being handmade. The design v. value hasn’t been lost on retailers. Stores like Barneys New York, Shopbop.com and Calypso have all snapped up the bags.



L to R: Cleobella Cantina Mini Bag $99, Cleobella Danielle Mini Bag $220, both available at Shopbop.com.



Cleobella Spring 2010 collection