Five Bloggers Making Style Waves Now: Our July Picks!

From left to right: Some of our favorite bloggers of the moment, Style Scrapbook, Fashion Hippie Loves, Vintage Virgin, PaniEkscelencja, and Miss Pandora.



If there’s one thing women all over the world have in common, it’s a love for fashion and these five ladies are living proof of that point. Spanning the globe from Texas to Germany, we’re predicting that these up-and-coming fashion bloggers are primed to be the next Tavis and Rumis. Aside from knowing how to work for a lens, they offer up plenty of style inspiration. Check out below and let us know which blogger style you like best!



Miss Pandora:



Images courtesy of Miss Pandora

Louise Ebel, a.k.a. Miss Pandora, could have stepped out of a period film. It’s no wonder this fashionable French girl takes much of her inspiration from 19th century and early 20th century paintings, often juxtaposing her outfits directly against specific works of art by artists like Claude Monet or Alphonse Osbert. We love her classic-meets-nerdy look, and of course her gorgeous ginger locks.

Vintage Virgin:



Images courtesy of Vintage Virgin

Talk about spunk! This Texas native has a knack for picking up the quirkiest vintage finds, from a circular crossbody bag with a clock face, headwraps in every color, or printed pants in neon hues. If only Jessica could take a trip to Manhattan and give us a few tips, we’d be set for that next vintage shopping excursion.



Style Scrapbook:



Image courtesy of Style Scrapbook

According to her site, 25-year-old blogger Andy Torres is a self-proclaimed Mexican freelance stylist blogging out of Amsterdam. It must be the perfect international combo because she’s got us hooked, along with plenty of other fashion insiders. The beautiful blogger has been snapped for street style blogs like Facehunter and Stockholm Street Style and has been featured in print for glossies like Nylon Mexico and French Glamour.

Fashion Hippie Loves:



Image courtesy of Fashion Hippie Loves

From what we’ve gathered from her blog, German native Anni has an affinity for frolicking in fields, gardens and deserts wearing the most covetable ensembles. But for a self-proclaimed hippie, a natural backdrop only seems to make sense. We’re especially loving the Miu Miu knock-off cat print dress by Zara that Anni wears in her most recent post.

PaniEkscelencja:



Image courtesey of PaniEkscelencja

It doesn’t matter that we can’t translate the Polish on this red-headed rocker gal’s blog, the eye candy is well worth the visit alone. Channeling ’80s pop icon Tiffany, we love her fearless style that gives a certain sense of punky modernity to some of the old ’80s classics.

So who are you dying to see more of? Let us know in the comments below!

Related:

Five Fashion Trendsetters Making Waves In The Blogosphere June 2010 Picks

Unconventional Mornings