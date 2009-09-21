Five Best London Fashion Week Sightings

The end of NYFW is always a sad time for New Yorkers. It’s hard to see the tents come down, the stack heels come off, the parties end, and an influx of pretty people migrate to a place far away from midtown…though we can’t particularly blame anyone for that.

The point is, while my American brethren at the StyleCaster headquarters recover from the insanity that was NYFW (check out our excellent coverage here), we in Paris are getting ready to pull out our finest duds and linger around Place Vendome, waiting for our own version of Fashion Week to commence. What better way to kick off PFW than taking a petit-trip to London Fashion Week?

Here are our top five sightings in the last five seconds from the beginning of London Fashion Week.

5. Former Destiny’s Child band member Michelle Williams spends time at the Ashish show with flamboyantly perfect in every way English man friend. An ideal show partner, if we may say so ourselves.

4. Olivia Palermo travels from NYFW to LFW in less than 24 hours to catch a peek at the TopShop Unique show. Tweed jacket, silk blouse, sequin shorts. We’re dying too.

3. Naomi Campbell is our favorite drama-creating model-slash-celebrity, but she was all smoochies on the Issa runway at Somerset House in London.

2. Kate Moss smiles for the camera at the TopShop Unique show. Battle of the blondes: Who looks better, Olivia or Kate? Kate’s in her own element, so she wins, duh. Oh, and p.s. I’m totally with you, K. Pants are completely overrated and unnecessary.

1. The Spice Girls! Baby Spice (Emma Bunton), Ginger Spice (Geri Halliwell), Scary Spice (Melanie Brown) and Sporty Spice (Melanie Crisholm) take a break from the shows to reunite at Palms Restaurant in Knightsbridge before heading to The Mayfair for drinks. Did Victoria Beckham not get the GIRL POWER reunion memo? Scandal.

We don’t mean to give you serious FOMO (Fear of Missing Out, get with it, people!), but among the shows you’re missing today: Christopher Kane, Paul Smith and Pringle of Scotland.

Happy Monday!