At FIT’s Couture Council Lunch We Asked: What Was Your Craziest Fashion Week Moment?

Today, Lincoln Center received its first wave of fashion and celebrity guests at the Museum at FIT’s annual benefit luncheon honoring Michael Kors with the Couture Council Award for Artistry of Fashion. It was none other than Kors’ Met Gala date Hilary Swank that presented the award at the ceremony. And Vogue editor Anna Wintour and the Oscar-winning actress accompanied the designer throughout the event.

Guests:

While Sofia Vergara and Martha Stewart politely smiled at the cameras, Mayor Bloomberg’s partner Diana Taylor couldn’t escape from questions about the upcoming mayoral elections on November 5. “I would have no effect on the outcome,” Taylor said. She was happy to talk about their plans after Bloomberg leaves office. “We’re going away. We’re going to the other side of the earth,” she joked. “No newspapers, nothing!”

Victoria’s Secret models Doutzen Kroes, Chanel Iman, and Lily Aldridge were among the crowd of Kors’ supporters. Aldridge, proud to be dressed head-to-toe in Michael Kors told us: “He’s so funny and always the life of the party,” about the famous designer.

Scene:

Kors sat at the head table between Anna Wintour and Hilary Swank. Other distinguished guests at the table included actress Nina Arianda, president of FIT Joyce Brown, Iman, Aerin Lauder, Lily Aldridge and Doutzen Kroes. At the neighboring table Patti Hansen and Alexandra Richards joined models Chanel Iman and DJ Harley Viera-Newton.

“I have to tell you that receiving this Couture Council Award for Artistry of fashion truly means a lot to me because one of the last things that I would ever call myself is a couturier,” Kors said in his speech at the lunch. “By the way, you see, I have a stiff neck, and I’m the least athletic person in the world,” he joked.

“Winning this award really shows just how far sportswear has come. Guess what? It doesn’t mean just jeans and a t-shirt,” he said. “Now it’s an attitude that encompasses everything from an evening gown to a tailored suit, and that’s anywhere in the world.”

While celebrating Kors’ success, we took this opportunity to ask some of the fashion power player’s in attendance about their craziest fashion week moments. Scroll through to find out the scoop on what they said!

MORE:

New York Fashion Week Power List: 50 People You Need To Know On and Off the Runway

The Ultimate Party Crasher’s Guide To New York Fashion Week