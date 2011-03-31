Fitness Inspiration: Get Started With Awesome Gear

Wow, it’s hard for me to talk about this. In college, I used to run five to six miles a day, at least five days a week. After college, I was a regular at yoga, spinning, step classes (so what if it’s a little retro) and random dance classes. I’ve done Core Fusion, Tracy Anderson tapes, Bikram. Then, about a year ago, I moved into a building with a gym.

I started out valiantly, going a few days a week and rolling onto the elliptical or treadmill, followed by some light weights. Then, it was less. I was bored. I still looked alright. Then I just stopped, cold stopped. I went from a gym girl to a “yah, I don’t really work out girl.” It’s time to end the madness, and I can’t think of a better way to get crackin’ than with some sick new gear. After all I’ve always been the type to take up horseback riding because I dug the outfit…

1. Puma sports bra, $35, at Puma

2. lululemon athletica Smooth Moves Girlshort, $18, at lululemon athletica

3. HHN by Haute Hippie sweatpants, $75, at Shopbop

4. Nike Air Cardio Three, $49.99, at Lady Footlocker

5. Topshop socks, $8, at Topshop

6. Adidas by Stella McCartney jacket, $150, at Net-a-Porter

7. Y3 cut-out tank, $82, at The Outnet

8. Timex Women’s T5K020 Ironman Triathlon Watch, $39.95, at Endless

