FITiST Slim-Down Challenge Part 2: Perpetual Soreness

Since starting FITiST last week, I’ve probably uttered the words “my body hurts” about 50 times. My arms are sore, my legs are sore, and my abs hurt when I give off even a slight cough or laugh, but it’s all the good kind of pain. It’s really not as bad as it sounds — because even though I feel like I’m in a state of perpetual soreness, I know that means my FITiST plan is working. I don’t have any major body changes to report, but judging from the intensity of my workouts, it’s only a matter of time.

There hasn’t been a single day this week that I haven’t been excited to work out, a very welcome change from the usual fight with myself to make it to the gym. Because FITiST is designed to change up your workouts daily, there’s no chance that I’ll get bored with any one class. So far, my favorite (and the most challenging) class has been the intense performance workout at Warrior Fitness Bootcamp. Here’s a complete re-cap of my first week on the FITiST Slim plan.

Friday, July 8: Flybarre at Flywheel (Flatiron)

FlyBarre is a combination of yoga, dance, circuit training, Pilates and strength building. I got the opportunity to try a Flybarre class a few months ago, so I had an idea of what I was in for when I walked into the studio on Friday. But even with the small experience I had, this was still, without a doubt, the most challenging core class I’ve ever experienced. It’s the kind of workout that you leave and know that there’s no way you won’t see results.

Monday, July 11: Warrior Fitness Bootcamp

Nothing could have prepared me for this class… nothing! I had no idea what I had coming Monday evening. The bootcamp classes are based on the principles and rigors of the US Marine Corps, so I knew it wasn’t going to be easy — but I didn’t expect to feel like I could have passed out at any moment. The third time I was instructed to run up 12 flights of stairs with a weight in my hand, I swore I’d never go back. The instructor just kept yelling, “You’re not gonna die,” and I just kept saying, “God help me…I just might!” Even with all of that, I can’t wait to go back for more torture next week.

Tuesday, July 12: Fly 60 at Flywheel (Flatiron)

After the bootcamp, I was really wanting some good, traditional cardio, so I thought a spinning class would be perfect. What I didn’t realize is that Flywheel is anything but traditional. This was the most fun I’ve ever had at a spinning class. The music and instructors kept me completely motivated the whole time. 60 minutes flew by faster than I could have imagined. My only complaint is that my sit bones are still sore!

Wednesday, July 13: Vinyassa Flow at Yogamaya Studio

I’ve been practicing yoga for the past few years, so I was really excited to have an easy day of exercise. Honestly, I think I went a little too easy on myself when I registered for this level 1 class. If you’re looking to learn the basic poses and teachings of yoga, then this is the perfect class for you. But I think I’ll go with something a little more advanced next week.

Thursday, July 14, Fly 45 at Flywheel (Upper East Side)

The hardest thing to do in keeping up with a fitness plan is to not skip sessions. You have to plan ahead if you know you won’t be able to make a workout, which is exactly what I did when I signed of for this 7 AM Flywheel class. All my other classes have been in the evening, but my schedule was booked for Thursday evening. I know it sounds early, but it was an amazing way to start my day. I hit a wall around 2 PM, but it was nothing a little caffeine couldn’t fix.