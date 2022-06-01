These Comfy Summer Sandals Have a Designer Twist—& They Start at Just $45

Scroll To See More Images

There’s a common saying that goes, “don’t mess up a good thing”. While I agree that classic pieces like a leather jacket, white T-shirt, or an acoustic guitar never need an upgrade, it can be fun to spruce things up to give them new life. The same can be said about FitFlop’s classic sandal silhouettes — even though they’re known for being stylish, practical and comfortable, they just got a vibrant makeover. The brand released a new FitFlop x Yinka Ilori shoe collection and the classic styles are now more colorful than ever.

Yinka Ilori is a British-Nigerian designer known for infusing optimistic color into his work. He started his career by upcycling furniture, which means that he’s an expert at upgrading durable pieces. He’s taking the same approach to FitFlop’s shoe styles and giving the slide, flip flop, toe-post sandal and slipper shoe styles a vibrant summer look — each design plays off of FitFlop’s ergonomic structure while giving them an extra boost of happiness.

“My work is very much about inclusivity and how people enjoy design,” says Ilori. “I’m really looking forward to seeing the joy these shoes will bring to people when they put them on their feet.”

As someone who lives in the city but loves summer beach getaways, I’m especially excited about the functionality of this collection. I prioritize shoes that are practical to walk long distances in, so I’m typically forced into wearing a sneaker. FitFlop’s collection creates the opportunity to have hybrid sandals that work for the city streets or the sand.

I often think about adding color to my wardrobe in the summer but opting for colorful footwear is a great way to play into trendy brights. You can keep the rest of your outfit relatively neutral (think earth tone linens, black slip dresses and denim shorts) and let your feet step out as the statement piece.

The collection is available online and in select stores. Keep reading for the best picks from the FitFlop x Yinka Ilori collection that will literally give you happy feet.

Iqushion x Yinka Ilori Flip Flops

A simple flip flop is the ultimate classic summer shoe and this pair is bound to put a little extra spring in your step. Unlike most flip flops, Iqushion is built to be extra supportive with a curved footbed for arch support and pillowed cushioning. This style comes in four vibrant color combinations as a part of the Yinka Ilori collaboration and would look amazing with a bright bikini.

Iqushion x Yinka Ilori Water Resistant Slides

Pool slides aren’t just for vacation (though they look great next to some water). This patterned pair is elevated enough to wear as a comfortable option for a nice evening out. Wear any of the four color options with a white linen look to give them the attention they deserve.

Surfa x Yinka Ilori Toe-Post Sandals

In case you missed it, platform sandals are in. The Y2K trend is back and taller than ever. This pair of platform sandals let you participate in the trend without the risk of twisting an ankle. They come in cheerful orange or purple colorways and will give you the perfect confidence boost.

Chrissie x Yinka Ilori Canvas Slippers

Everybody needs an indoor-outdoor shoe—you know, the one you slip on to check the mail, run to the grocery store and lounge around the house. This pair of two-toned canvas slippers will keep your feet looking and feeling cool.