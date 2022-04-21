I’m a Fashion Writer & This Unexpected Brand Is My Best-Kept Secret For Trendy Summertime Shoes

Scroll To See More Images

I love an underdog, an unexpected win and a pleasant surprise — especially when shopping. You can bet that I was especially excited when I discovered the most unexpected hot girl shoes for summer from the FitFlop platform sandal collection. Yes, you read that correctly. FitFlop — the retailer known for creating ultra comfortable fitness-focused sandals — has a full line of shoes that I would wear out to every trendy bar in New York City.

I take my footwear very seriously because I simply don’t have the time or energy to deal with discomfort or blisters. Living in New York City, I walk an average of 5 miles a day (and usually hit 10 miles a day on weekends) so comfort is at the top of my priority list — I’ve detailed my walking shoe saga in a story about travel footwear linked here.

The only problem with my dedication to comfort is that it can be hard to find shoes that also live up to my style standards. I want to be able to wear fun platforms, pointed toe kitten heels and stiff cowboy boots, as long as I can also walk a half marathon in them without any complaints.

Because of my particular taste, I like to stick to wearing sneaker trends and admiring anything that involves a heel from a distance — that is until a week ago, when everything changed. As a fashion writer, I was given the opportunity to try a few styles from FitFlop’s summer sandal collection. The site boasts about a comfortable platform so I was immediately intrigued. I ended up selecting three styles.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. FitFlop is a STYLECASTER sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

First up is the pair that I believe deserves a first place medal for cool-girl comfort. These leather platform sandals are the exact summer shoe I’ve been searching for — they go with jeans, a mini skirt, a blazer and a sundress. They are truly so comfortable and I love that they give me an extra few inches of height. My favorite detail is the large silver buckle which gives them a bit of a grungy edge. I will absolutely be wearing these day and night all summer long.

Leather Slide Platforms

While these slides may look clunky, they are actually very lightweight. They come in the classic black style or a tan color option.

For my second pick, I went with a pair of understated flip flops. While I definitely plan on wearing these at the beach, I’m actually more excited about the potential they have for indoor environments. Ever since The Row created the It Girl flip flop (at a whopping $925 retail price), I’ve been obsessed with flip flops as formal wear. They say “I care, but not that much” in a way that is chic and intimidating. If you can’t tell, I’m a major Olsen twins stan.

Leather Flip Flops

Leather flip flops are a great way to avoid uncomfortable heat-induced blisters and are more elevated than a rubber flip flop. This pair comes in five colors.

The third pair is a black leather clog (I’m a clog fan girl). I love clogs because I think they truly look cute with anything. Gardening? Adorable. A day in the office? Pair ‘em with a blazer. A night out? Hey, I’m not like other girls. This pair features a chunky heel which makes them a little playful while the sleek body makes them work appropriate. I would recommend sizing down in this pair because the structure runs a little big.

Leather Mule Platforms

Consider your office appropriate summer shoe dilemma solved. These mules also look great with crew socks so you can wear them when temperatures drop in the fall.

So if you, like me, are in search of summer shoes that hit the holy grail trifecta — comfort, style, versatility — head on over to FitFlop and snag a pair (or three!) of your own.