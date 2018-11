What: A pair of Swarovski crystal-and-gold earrings in the shape of fishbones, designed by Elizabeth Cole.

Why: From a distance, these are just like any other pair of pretty, sparkling dangle earrings; from closer-up, they’re fish bones. I.e., totally badass.

How: Perfect for a Saturday night out at a fancy restaurant (who would expect to see these in your ears?), try these with a chic LBD or one of these modern party dresses.

Gold-plated Swarovski earrings, $110; at The Outnet