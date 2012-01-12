For The First Time In 12 Years, John Mayer Heads To SXSW!

John Mayer is famous for many things: his on-again off-again relationship with our golden girl, Jennifer Aniston (safely off-again for now), his serious playboy status, and the sweet, melodious tone of his voice.

With a new album hanging in the balance, now seems like a perfect time for this hunky musician to once again hit the scene, which is exactly what he’s doing. According to the official SXSW website, Mayer will be taking the stage at the festival this March, much to the pleasure of tweens and, let’s face it, adults everywhere.

So there you have it, just another reason to get excited for the Texas-based musical extravaganza. Here’s to hoping he takes his shirt off!