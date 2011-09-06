First Peek At Abbey Lee Kershaw in Versace for H&M Campaign

As announced earlier this summer, H&M is gearing up for their next collaboration with fashion legend Donatella Versace. Although Donatella herself wore a piece from the collection and various photos and videos have leaked, today the first image from the campaign touched down on the website I Know Something You Don’t Know.

The photograph features Abbey Lee Kershaw in a geometric, mod, patchwork piece looking very 60s and very fabulous. This little taste of what is to come makes the thought of the November 17th launch date almost unbearable. In the meantime we’ll just keep scouring the internet for glimpses of the collection. To share with you of course.