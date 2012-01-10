First Look: V Goes Booty-licious For Their Music Issue

If you’ve been living under a rock for oh say, the past few years, you may have missed the fact that hip-hop is slowly on its way to world domination. For further information, you just have to flip through any tabloid, celebrity blog, or turn on the tube to learn the latest news on what these back-beat lovers are up to (Blue Ivy, anyone?)

This year for V’s music issue, the magazine looked to the original fashion editor who integrated hip-hop and high fashion back in the 1990s, Carlyne Cerf de Dudzeele. Breaking the mold in the pages of mags such as Italian Vogue, this fearless editor pushed not only the look, but the oh-so-necessary attitude of the trend with photographerSteven Meisel.

We love how she explains the ‘tude: “I love girls that men want to follow in the street— glamorous, sexy, powerful. You’re born with it, it’s not something you learn. I have always been obsessed by hip-hop. L’attitude is always right.” Damn straight, Carlyne.

