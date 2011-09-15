First Look: UNIQLO Innovation Project is Sporty & Sleek

In between high-profile collaborations with Lady Gaga and designing for Thierry Mugler, it’s easy to forget that Nicola Formichetti is also the fashion director of Uniqlo, the Japanese fast-fashion brand. Today, we got a sneak peek of his latest launch for Uniqlo, the Innovation Project, at Formichetti’s downtown Manhattan pop-up shop, Nicola’s.

The collection, which aims to explore “how the future dresses,” introduces an extremely sporty component to the retailer’s offering of great basics. The down parkas and track pants are simple enough to wear in the city, but the focus is on innovation and function rather than a true fashion look. Prices range from $19.90 for a t-shirt to $169.90 for the warmest parka, and high-tech materials and finishes mean that features such as water repellency and heat retention are present in each design.

The collection hits Uniqlo October 14, just in time for the brand’s biggest global flagship store to open on 5th Avenue in New York.