First Look: Prabal Gurung for Target, Launching in February

We’d barely just finished looking through Target’s holiday collaboration with Neiman Marcus, when news hit that the next big designer to create an exclusive collection for the mega retailer will be none other than Prabal Gurung.

According to Target’s blog, A Bullseye View, the line—which is set to launch February 10 in stores and online—will feature over 80 items, including clothes, bags, jewelry, and shoes, and will clock in at a wallet-friendly range ($19.99 for a T-shirt to $199.99 for a leather jacket). Apart from the above image—a look that features Gurung’s signature bold prints—no other photos have been released.

Gurung seems to be jumping aboard the collaboration train with force—he’s also participating in Target and Neiman Marcus’ collection—and told Target he believes “collaborations are important to remaining fresh and relevant in the fast-moving world of fashion and most importantly, they allow you to reach a wider audience.”

“Mixing high and mass fashion is the modern way of dressing; people don’t wear head-to-toe high-end designers anymore,” the 38-year-old designer told the site, adding: “These types of collaborations allow people to experience designer clothes at an affordable price, while still maintaining the look of luxury.”

Prabal Gurung launched his eponymous line four years ago and counts Zoe Saldana, Lana Del Rey, Oprah Winfrey, Michelle Obama, and Kate Middleton as fans. Other high-end designers to team up with Target recently include Proenza Schouler, Jason Wu, Rodarte and Missoni.