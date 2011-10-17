First Look: Photos of Lady Gaga’s Music Video Style

Lady Gaga filmed a dance sequence for her upcoming “Marry The Night” music video in a custom Asher Levine jumpsuit. Judging by the scrape on her knee (Get down girl!) she could have used a few extra inches of fabric, but we’re not picking any fights with the stylist and creative director, Nicola Formichetti.

The lambskin leather onesie was crafted as an ode to downtown Manhattan, not unlike “Marry The Night.” We wonder if Levine came recommended by Gaga’s long-time opening act, the Scissor Sisters, who have been known to slip into the designer’s leather jumpsuits.

What do you think of Gaga’s look?