First Look: Marion Cotillard In Dior Lady Grey London

Marion Cotillard is the face of the Lady Dior collection of handbags, and aside from the print campaign, Christian Dior created a miniseries following her character through four different cities. After playing The Lady Noire Affair in Paris, Lady Rouge in New York and Lady Blue in Shanghai, she is “Lady Grey” in London, rounding out the Lady Dior Saga.

John Cameron Mitchell directed this fantastical clip, while the other installments were filmed by some of todays most influential directors and photographers, like Olivier Dahan and Jonas Akerlund. Needless to say, Lady Dior is a pretty magical chick, and at the end, you discover what she’s hiding inside her bag. But we’re not going to spoil that for you watch and find out!