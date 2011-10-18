First Look: Lady Gaga’s “Marry The Night” Cover

An hour ago, Lady Gaga took to the twitterverse declaring, “If monsters make MARRY THE NIGHT SINGLE COVER the number one trending topic I will release it tonight. Early. SORRY INTERSCOPE! I LOVE THEM!”

Well, if there’s one thing we know about the Mother Monster it’s that she is loyal to her mobs of followers. One hour later the long awaited cover for “Marry The Night” was released to the twitter world.

The picture is dramatic, dangerous … in short, everything you would expect from Gaga. Thanks Lady G, keep fighting the good fight!

What do you think of Lady Gaga’s newest cover?