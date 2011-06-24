First Look: Hailee Steinfeld’s Fall 2011 Miu Miu Campaign

Miuccia Prada’s Fall 2011 ad campaign for Prada has already gotten a lot of attention due to the fact that it’s filled with some never-before-seen faces (who are dressed in swim cap-like hats, goggles and furs), and now the designer’s fall ads are going to get even more buzz: Hailee Steinfeld‘s Miu Miu campaign for Fall 2011 was just released. Shot by Bruce Weber and set in a woodsy field by some railroad tracks, the True Grit star looks unmistakably Miu Miu (those socks and sandals!) but still manages to appear much older than her 14 years.

What do you think of Hailee’s high fashion modeling debut?