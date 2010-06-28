StyleCaster
First Look: Gucci Aims For The Eight and Under Set

Kerry Pieri
by

Gucci for kids sketch

We leaked earlier that Gucci had plans to design for a younger crowd. Now we have a sneak peek at the collection!

The line has its eye on babies (0-24 months) and children (2-8 years old) with an array of apparel, shoes and accessories that feature iconic Gucci insignia like the horsebit and web logo and the double G monogram.
94498 1277752765 486x First Look: Gucci Aims For The Eight and Under Set
Gucci for Girls Ages 2-8

Some highlights that will keep your kid street style photographer ready? Italian grade craftmanship found in a suede trench, leather bomber jacket, and Gucci logo sunglasses for the big kids, while the littlest ones can enjoy a posh cashmere romper or super luxe bib. Just politely request the wearer try and cut down on the dribbling, it’s still Gucci after all.

The Gucci children’s collection will be available globally starting in November 2011 in Gucci stores, online and in select specialty and department stores.

94496 1277752744 486x First Look: Gucci Aims For The Eight and Under Set
Gucci for Boys Ages 2-8
94497 1277752752 First Look: Gucci Aims For The Eight and Under Set
All images courtesy of Gucci.

