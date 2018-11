Last week, CFDA-award winning designer Derek Lam shot his very first ad campaign at Pier 59 in New York, starring model Karmen Pedaru. Although WWD has an outtake from the shoot, you can’t see the actual photos until they hit the August issues of Vogue, Elle, and Harper’s Bazaar.

“We are creating a message that will last more than one season,” photographer Solve Sundsbo told WWD, who described the photographs as bold and cinematic, with lush techno color.