First Look: Coach’s Latest Hollywood Glam Collab

We love ourselves a little bit of old Hollywood here in the office. There’s something about the opulent glamour that really gets our blood pumping, what can we say? We secretly wish we could flounce around the office in a massive gown and channel our inner Scarlet O’Hara from Gone With The Wind.

Well, Coach is doing its part to bring a little bit of notoriously awesome nostalgia to the masses. In their latest collaboration with Tony Duquette, the fantastic folks at Coach teamed up with Duquette’s archive specialists and jewelry design squad to recreate the classic statement pieces that Duquette originally conceived in the 1940s for film, fashionistas and other people of the like.

Available beginning in Feburary, there’s pretty much something for everyone in this twenty piece collection — as long as you’re looking to sport some major bling. With the reasonable prices ranging from $48 to $498 you can infuse some glam into your wardrobe no matter what your budget is.

We’re really into how Coach investigated such an influential designer of his day (why don’t more people think of that?). Also, side note, if you get in our way of finding that bib necklace, be afraid, be very afraid. Click through the slideshow to see an exclusive first look at some of the offerings!