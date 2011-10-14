The First Lady, Alexa Chung & More: Best Dressed Of The Week

With some best dressed veterans (Alexa Chung) and some surprising newbies (Taylor Swift!) this week’s list of beautifully clad celebrities is an eclectic mix of refinement and fresh, thoughtful ensembles. One thing is clear though: fall is in the air. Shades have gotten darker and sleeves have gotten longer.
Click through for our favorite looks from the week! Who’s rocking a style that inspires you to partake in some fun weekend dress-up?
Elizabeth Olsen looks young and chic in her floral and black ensemble.
Charlize Theron is anything but prim in this lace Christian Dior mini.
Selena Gomez keeps things classic and simple in this black and white ensemble.
We love Taylor Swift's sweet Tracy Reese dress.
Alexa Chung is a master, pulling off this easy look without making it look boring or dated.
Friday Night Lights actress Aimee Teegarden styles the little black dress to perfection.
Michelle Obama continues her fashion tour de force in this rich purple gown.