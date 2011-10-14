The First Lady, Alexa Chung & More: Best Dressed Of The Week

With some best dressed veterans (Alexa Chung) and some surprising newbies (Taylor Swift!) this week’s list of beautifully clad celebrities is an eclectic mix of refinement and fresh, thoughtful ensembles. One thing is clear though: fall is in the air. Shades have gotten darker and sleeves have gotten longer.

Click through for our favorite looks from the week! Who’s rocking a style that inspires you to partake in some fun weekend dress-up?