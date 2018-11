Of all the ways to stay on top of what is going on in Washington, we have to admit, our favorite way is to watch the White House Photostream on Flickr. Today, the Official White House Photo of the Obamas was posted on the site. Taken on September 1 by famed photographer Annie Leibovitz, the photo shows President Barack Obama, First Lady Michelle Obama, and Sasha and Malia in the White House’s Green Room.

How do you think the First Family looks?