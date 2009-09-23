First Day of Fall: Where to Eat Breakfast, Lunch, and Dinner in NYC

Fall is finally here and so is that crisp, cool chill it never fails to bring; making us crave decadent, savory dishes to keep content all day long.

If you find yourself in the city, know that it definitely has it’s perks (food being its main), and New Yorkers are always anticipating new restaurant openings. To get your fill for brunch, lunch, and dinner check out these new hot spots to get your fall fix.

Indulge in something sweet or savory in the AM at La Crepe Parisienne located at 51 Spring St. near Lafayette St. These heavenly treats come served up in a traditional paper cone with endless flavors. Try the chocolate and vanilla or custom cinnamon flavor served with Van Leeuwen ice cream!

Gus & Gabriel Gastropub is the perfect place to grab a bite that will tide you over till supper time. With a wide variety of comfort foods (meatballs, hot dogs, meatloaf, fried chicken, grilled cheese, and chili…), anyone (who’s not on a diet) is sure to find something to warm the bones and please the belly.

For dinner A Voce Columbus will most definitely do the trick. An upgrade in the former Cafe Gray space with luxurious views and amazing food (chef approved by Obama), can you think of a reason not to dine here?

Bon appetit New York!