First Date Advice: 7 Signs He’s Just Not That Into You!

Riddle me this why is it that most guys I know think an acceptable “date” is a 1 AM drunken encounter at some dive bar on a Saturday night? And if you disagree, then by all means, please feel free to let me know what I’m missing in the comments. This isn’t to say that there’s no such thing as wooing and romance among twenty somethings, it just isn’t necessarily a common occurrence.

So it stands to reason that if dates are such a foreign concept to us, then there’s a good chance we’ll be totally clueless in the off chance we’re ever actually faced with one. But if you are one of the lucky few girls who finds herself on a real life first date I mean dinner, movies, the whole shebang here’s a little guide for you to figure out if it’s going well. Read on for seven signs your date isn’t going your way. Because let’s face it, no one wants to be that girl who thinks the guy’s into them when the reality is he really can’t wait for the night to end.

1. He orders three whiskey on the rocks… for himself

If he’s drinking heavily before you’re even finished appetizers, then there are only a few likely explanations: he’s really nervous so he’s trying to loosen up, he’s drinking to numb the pain of how badly the date’s going or he has a slight issue with alcohol. None of these are acceptable excuses, so you can go ahead and assume the date isn’t going well.

2. He hardly talks and when he does, it’s about himself

On a first date, there will obviously be a few awkward silences, but for the most part the conversation should flow pretty naturally. Furthermore, it shouldn’t be one-sided. If you find yourself doing all the talking and asking all the questions, then it’s time to bail.

3. He makes you pay your share

As dated as it may sound, a guy should offer to pay for you on the first date. I’m not saying that he always has to be the one to pay (dutch is okay sometimes), but if you’re not worth the extra $40, then he obviously can’t be feeling you that much.

4. You thought you were in for an all-night outing, but you’re home in time to catch that Real Housewives epsiode you thought you were going to miss

If he’s rushing the meal and doesn’t even entertain the idea of dessert, then that should really tell you something about how your date is going.

5. He wont look you in the eye all night, but he has no problem looking at other girls’ asses all night…

It’s one thing if he has eye contact issues I mean, we all get nervous sometimes. But there is no excuse if he spends the entire dinner checking out other girls. Case in point, if he’s flirting with the hot waitress harder than he’s trying with you, then you should just end the date right there.

6. He keeps his phone out on the table all night

Unless there’s some sort of extenuating circumstance, like a sick grandmother, then there’s no excuse for him to be texting all night. Let’s be real, if he really likes you, then his attention should be entirely focused on you. And the real chances are that he’s probably texting his “boys” to make plans for as soon as he’s done with you.

7. Your dinner seems more like a covert, underground operation than an actual date

There are just some restaurants that you step into and instantly know that people go there for one of two reasons: cheating or because they’re ashamed of who they’re with. Trust me, neither of those are situation you want to be in.