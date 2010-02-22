First ‘Alice in Wonderland’ Clips Hit Internet

Alice in Wonderland forever. We have the movie-themed nail polish and makeup and are obsessed with Johnny Depp’s role as the Mad Hatter. And now clips from the movie are hitting the Internet. Could we be any more excited for a movie right now? It seems like we’ve been hearing aboutforever. We have the movie-themed nail polish and makeup and are obsessed withrole as the Mad Hatter. And now clips from the movie are hitting the Internet.

Every clip we watch makes us want to see Tim Burton’s Alice in Wonderland more and more. The movie comes out on March 5, which means there are only a couple weeks left to go. Thankfully, some clips hit the Internet over the weekend and we’re excited to finally get a glimpse of Alice in action.

Alice is played by Mia Wasikowska, an actress you may not know much about, save for her role in Amelia. But we have a feeling this role is going to propel her career quite far. The clip below shows Mia as Alice becoming oversized, as well as Helena Bonham Carter as the Red Queen.

No Johnny Depp in this clip, unfortunately, but it’s a breath of fresh air to see some of the other characters. We only wish we could catch a bit of Anne Hathaway as the White Queen. Will you be running to the theater to see Alice in Wonderland when it comes out?

Contributed by Susie Anderson.

