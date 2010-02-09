Fashion First Aid: 10 Must-Have Items to Fix Any Fashion Emergency

With Fashion Week just a couple of days away, we all want to make sure that everything goes off without a hitch — especially when it comes to any possible wardrobe malfunctions. But what happens when youre running out the door and you suddenly realize that youve managed to get deodorant marks all over your favorite black dress? Its too late to go back in for what is sure to be another hour of picking out a new outfit. So what do you do? Luckily, we have the answers to this and any other fashion emergencies that you may come across this fashion week. From a run in your tights to a stain on your dress, weve got all of the must-have fashion first aid items that you should be carrying at all times.



1. Sewing Kit or Safety Pins

Weve all had that moment when our hem has come undone, and we wouldve done anything for a needle and thread. Carrying around a mini sewing kit with an assortment of thread colors will save the day next time you find yourself with an undone hem or button that has popped off. You can find a sewing kit at any local drugstore. Just duck into the closest ladies room and take a moment to stitch that seam back together. If youre really in a rush, just put in a safety pin as a quick fix until you have more time. (Sewing Kit, $3.99, at cvs.com)

2. Travel Sized Lint Roller

This is the perfect solution to snatching up anything from lint to pet hair. You can find these mini brushes at any local convenience store. If the mini rollers are still too bulky for your tiny clutch, try Hollywood Touch-ups lint removing sheets by Hollywood Fashion Tape. (Hollywood Touch-Ups Lint Removing Sheets, $4.99, at hollywoodfashiontape.com) .

3. Hollywood Fashion Tape

Double-sided tape can fix just about any fashion emergency! Use it to keep a tube top from slipping down, secure straps in place, or keep a plunging blouse from exposing the girls. Trust us, this is a must-have. (Hollywood Fashion Tape, $8.99, at hollywoodfashiontape.com).

4. Hollywood No-Shows Disposable Nipple Concealers



Youve decided to wear that fantastic new figure-hugging dress without realizing that youre exposing a little bit more then you bargained for. A pair of nipple concealers will allow you to go braless in your backless dress while still leaving a bit to the imagination. (Hollywood No-Shows Disposable Nipple Concealers, $5.99, at hollywoodfashiontape.com).

5. Clear Nail Polish



Short of carrying an extra pair with you at all times, the easiest way to fix a run in your tights is to simply apply a little clear nail polish to the end of the run. The polish acts as glue, binding the tear together and preventing it from running any further. (Revlon Nail Enamel 771 Clear, $4.99, at cvs.com)

6. Foot Petals



Running around town all day, your feet are bound to start throbbing at one point or another. We could all use a little cushion at the soles of our feet. Foot Petals has the solution for any kind of foot ailment that your heels could be causing. Our favorite is the Killer Kushionz, a full insole that can be worn with either open or close toed shoes. (Killer Kushionz, $12.95 to $34.95, at footpetals.com)

7. Miss Oops Rescue Sponge

You can finally stop worrying about getting deodorant on that LBD. This sponge will get rid of anything from deodorant marks to makeup powder, without having to wet it. All you have to do is rub the dry sponge onto the mark and it instantly disappears. (Miss Oops Rescue Sponge, $10, at missoops.com)

8. Tide to Go Instant Stain Remover



We kid you not when we say that these handy sticks will actually get rid of anything from coffee to red wine stains. They are a must-have in any fashion first-aid kit! All you have to do is press the tip of the stick onto the stain and rub gently. Within seconds, it will seem like the stain was never even there. (Tide to Go, $3.99, at tide.com).

9. Static Guard

This spray is ideal for getting rid of static electricity, which is what causes your clothes to cling to your body. One spray is really all you need to eliminate static all day. Surprisingly, Static Guard can also work as a great substitute for hairspray when youre on the go. All you have to do is spray some on your brush to tame flyaways. (Static Guard, $5.29, at cvs.com)

10. Clean and Clear Oil Absorbing Sheets



Theres nothing worse then running around all day with oily skin. Not only do these sheets instantly remove shine, but they also keep your makeup intact while doing so. (Clean & Clear Oil Absorbing Sheets, $5.79, at cvs.com).

11. Touchback Temporary Hair Color Marker



If you’re looking for a fast and easy way to touch up your roots, then this is the answer for you. The best part is that this marker doesn’t contain ammonia or peroxide, so it will be gentle on your hair. Once applied, it only takes a minute to dry, so there’s no waiting around. The marker is also available in eight different colors. (Touchback Hair Color Marker, $29.95, at touchbackgray.com).

12. Ms. & Mrs. Deodorant Towelettes

These towelettes are perfect if you’ve been on the go all day and you just need a little freshening up. They’re great for odor protection or for wiping away the day’s sweat. (Ms. & Mrs. Deodorant Towelettes, $3, at msandmrs.com).



