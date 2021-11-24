Amazon’s Fire TV Stick Is 50% Off For Black Friday—& There’s Even a Baby Yoda Version

Scroll To See More Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Every year, there are just some sales that Amazon Prime users can always count on—and that includes these Firestick TV Black Friday deals.

That’s right; the online retail giant has slashed the prices on its ol’ reliable streaming sticks yet again in time for Black Friday 2021. But this year, there’s an added stick in the mix: the Fire TV Stick 4K Max. Think of the Fire TV Stick 4K Max as a maximized version of the classic Fire TV Stick—though they look relatively the same, Amazon’s 4K Max model is about 40 percent faster, which means way faster load times and the most reliable streaming connection from a streaming stick thus far.

While all of this certainly sounds appealing (and let’s be real, who doesn’t want to kick laggy streaming to the curb?), you may still have some lingering questions about Fire TV Sticks. Below, we’re diving into everything there is to know about these nifty streaming sticks—from how they work, to the best Firestick TV Black Friday deals this year.

What exactly does the Fire TV Stick do?

Put simply, Amazon’s Fire TV Sticks are excellent little devices that make any standard television work like a “Smart” TV. Smart TVs typically offer internet connectivity, making them ideal for streaming online providers like Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Disney+ and more. However, many of us are still using our reliable standard televisions and simply need a little help to access online streaming—and it’d be great to do so without breaking the bank. This is where streaming sticks like Amazon’s Fire TV Sticks can prove to be super useful.

Fire TV Sticks physically attach to your existing television via HDMI port, allowing you to connect via WiFi to access streaming content. After purchasing the Fire TV Stick, every streaming app and entertainment service is free to install; but keep in mind that many streaming platforms will require a subscription to continue viewing films and shows. Some services, like Hulu and Netflix, currently offer free trials to try out their services before committing long term. But to find out what all the hype is about behind the Fire TV Stick, check out some options you can shop below.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Amazon’s Fire TV Stick (3rd Gen) model offers content in Full HD and comes with a remote featuring dedicated power, volume and mute buttons that can be set up to control your TV or soundbar directly (meaning there’s no more need for separate remotes for sound and navigation). The Fire TV Stick remote also features buttons to popular apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ and Hulu for easy streaming at your fingertips. Aside from its physical specs, the Fire TV Stick (3rd Gen) model is set up with Alexa Voice Control and is also compatible with Dolby Atmos technology for high-quality sound.

Usually $39.99, Amazon’s main Fire TV Stick model is now on sale for $19.99. This year, the Fire TV Stick also comes with two very giftable skins: a Mandalorian-inspired blue and a Baby Yoda green. These covers come with a Fire TV Stick for $32.98 as part of the Star Wars Bundle and Baby Grogu Green Bundle, respectively.

Amazon’s Fire TV Stick Lite model is an ideal option if you’re looking for an affordable, no-frills solution to streaming. This version offers all the streaming capabilities of the regular Fire TV Stick, just without the option to set up TV controls with the included remote. While the Lite also doesn’t support Dolby Atmos sound, it does still come with built-in Alexa technology. Typically, the Fire TV Stick Lite model costs $29.99, but Fire TV Stick hopefuls can snag it for the low price of $17.99 this Black Friday.

If you have a 4K TV at home, you’re going to want to make the most of it with Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K offering. This top-tier streaming stick enables you to stream content in 4K—a.k.a. Ultra High Definition resolution—which is around four times as many pixels compared to Full HD resolution. Now that more and more new films and series are being shot in 4K, it couldn’t be a better time to make the switch to this Fire TV Stick 4K model. What’s more, it’s now on sale for $24.99, which is 50 percent off of its usual price of $49.99.

For those looking for the most powerful streaming option available, you truly can’t go wrong with Amazon’s new Fire TV Stick 4K Max. This model, launched in 2021, is a whopping 40 percent more powerful than its Fire TV Stick 4K predecessor. The result? Faster launch times on streaming apps, rapid navigation and lag-free browsing. The Fire TV Stick 4K Max has also been upgraded from regular Wi-Fi to Wi-Fi 6 compatibility, meaning users will experience significantly improved wireless streaming overall. While this Fire TV Stick would usually run you $54.99, it’s officially on sale for $34.99 for Black Friday.